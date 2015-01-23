WARSAW Jan 23 Poland may see its unemployment rate fall below 10 percent this year, deputy labour minister Jacek Mecina said on Friday.

"We would like the employment rate to grow even faster in 2015, and unemployment to finally be in single digits," Mecina told journalists.

"Looking at the Polish economy's indices, our goal is very realistic," he added.

Poland's unemployment rate rose to 11.5 percent in December, up from 11.4 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary)