WARSAW, April 19 Poland will summon the United
States' ambassador in Warsaw over an article written by a top
U.S. intelligence official on Poland's alleged responsibility
for the Holocaust during World War Two, a foreign ministry
spokesman said on Sunday.
The article by FBI director James Comey, published in the
Washington Post last week, prompted an outcry in Poland and drew
condemnation in the media and from politicians.
A foreign ministry spokesman said on his Twitter account
that the U.S. ambassador would be summoned to the ministry over
the article, and that Poland would demand an apology.
Comey's article in the Washington Post earlier this week
said: "In their minds, the murderers and accomplices of Germany,
and Poland, and Hungary, and so many, many other places didn't
do something evil. They convinced themselves it was the right
thing to do, the thing they had to do."
Poland says the passage wrongly implied it was complicit in
the Nazi genocide of European Jews.
Poland's ambassador to the U.S. said in a statement the
remarks were "unacceptable", adding that he had sent a letter to
Comey "protesting the falsification of history, especially ...
accusing Poles of perpetuating crimes which not only they did
not commit, but which they themselves were victims of."
Poland is one of the United States' closest European allies,
and bilateral relations have been strengthened by the conflict
in Ukraine and related tensions with Russia. Polish politicians
have repeatedly called for an increased U.S. military presence
in the region.
