WARSAW, April 19 Poland has summoned the United
States' ambassador in Warsaw over an article written by a top
U.S. intelligence official on Poland's alleged responsibility
for the Holocaust during World War Two, a foreign ministry
spokesman said on Sunday.
The article by FBI director James Comey, published in the
Washington Post earlier this week, prompted an outcry in Poland
and drew condemnation in the media and from politicians.
A foreign ministry spokesman said on his Twitter account
that the U.S. ambassador would be summoned to the ministry over
the article, and that Poland would demand an apology.
Comey said in the article: "In their minds, the murderers
and accomplices of Germany, and Poland, and Hungary, and so
many, many other places didn't do something evil. They convinced
themselves it was the right thing to do, the thing they had to
do."
Poland says the passage wrongly implied it was complicit in
the Nazi genocide of European Jews.
Poland's ambassador to the United States said in a statement
the remarks were "unacceptable", adding that he had sent a
letter to Comey "protesting the falsification of history,
especially ... accusing Poles of perpetuating crimes which not
only they did not commit, but which they themselves were victims
of."
Shortly after Poland's announcement, U.S. Ambassador in
Warsaw Stephen Mull told reporters he would attend a meeting at
the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.
"Suggestions that Poland, or any other country apart from
the Nazi Germany was responsible for the Holocaust are wrong,
harmful and offensive," he added, speaking in Polish.
"I think that Comey's wider message was that there were many
people in the world that aided the Nazi criminals, or there were
people who did not respond sufficiently, ... also in the United
States."
Poland is one of the United States' closest European allies,
and bilateral relations have been strengthened by the conflict
in Ukraine and related tensions with Russia. Polish politicians
have repeatedly called for an increased U.S. military presence
in the region.
