(Recasts with FBI head statement, Polish reaction)
WARSAW, April 23 The head of the U.S.
intelligence service told the Polish ambassador to the United
States that he regretted his remarks on what Poland has said was
an accusation of complicity in the Holocaust, the Polish foreign
ministry said on Thursday.
Poland now considers the matter settled, a spokesman for the
foreign ministry said.
Poland is one of the United States' closest European allies,
a relationship strengthened by the conflict in Ukraine and
related tensions with Russia. Polish politicians have repeatedly
called for an increased U.S. military presence in the region.
FBI director James Comey's remarks, published in the
Washington Post last week, prompted an outcry in Poland and drew
condemnation in the media and from politicians.
His article said: "In their minds, the murderers and
accomplices of Germany, and Poland, and Hungary, and so many,
many other places didn't do something evil. They convinced
themselves it was the right thing to do, the thing they had to
do."
Poland says the passage wrongly implied it was complicit in
the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War Two.
"I regret linking Germany and Poland, ... because Poland was
invaded and occupied by Germany," Comey said in a letter to the
Polish ambassador released by the foreign ministry.
"The Polish state bears no responsibility for the horrors
imposed by the Nazis. I wish I had not used any other country
names because my point was a universal one about human nature,"
he said.
Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman
said that Comey did not intend to suggest that Poland was
responsible for the Holocaust during World War Two.
But when asked by ABC-affiliated broadcaster Wate 6 on
Tuesday whether he wanted to apologise for his remarks, Comey
said: "I don't. Except I didn't say Poland was responsible for
the Holocaust. In a way I wish very much that I hadn't mentioned
any countries because it's distracted some folks from my point."
This caused further outrage in Poland, prompting Polish
officials to say that they were still expecting an apology from
the U.S. side.
