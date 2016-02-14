WARSAW Feb 14 Poland should recommit to the
respect for democracy, human rights, and rule of law, three U.S.
senators said in a letter sent to the prime minister, referring
to new laws on media and the constitutional court.
Poland's ruling party, the conservative and eurosceptic Law
and Justice (PiS), has packed the constitutional court with its
appointees and changed the court's voting system, curbing its
ability to censure legislation.
It has also passed a law giving the government direct
control over the appointment of public media chiefs.
This has already raised concern in the European Commission,
which began an unprecedented inquiry into whether Poland's new
government, which won an outright majority in October, has
breached the EU's democratic standards.
U.S. three senators -- Ben Cardin, John McCain and Richard
J. Durbin -- said in their letter to Beata Szydlo dated on Feb.
10 that they were concerned about the actions taken.
The letter, posted on Cardin's website, described them as
having close ties to Polish-American communities in the United
States.
They said Poland's action "threaten the independence of
state media and the country's highest court and undermine
Poland's role as a democratic model for other countries in the
region still going through difficult transitions".
"We urge your government to recommit to the core principles
of the OSCE and the EU, including the respect for democracy,
human rights, and rule of law," the letter said.
Szydlo replied on Sunday, also in a letter, that was made
available for some local media.
Szydlo blamed the former government for the situation in the
constitutional court and said the new media law did not breach
any European standards.
"... the interest and goodwill of the American politicians
cannot be changed into instructing and imposing actions
concerning my fatherland," Szydlo said in the letter.
