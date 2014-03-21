(Edits, updates with Czech defence ministry)
WARSAW/WASHINGTON, March 21 The United States
and Poland are looking at the possibility of including other
NATO member states from eastern Europe in joint aviation
activities at a Polish air base, U.S. officials said on Friday.
The expansion of the manoeuvres, if it goes ahead, would be
the latest in a series of calibrated steps the Pentagon has
taken to make its presence in eastern Europe more visible since
the Russian military intervened in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula.
Russia's actions have made some NATO members in former
communist central Europe anxious that they could be next in
line, prompting Washington to reassure them that it will protect
them if needed, in line with NATO security guarantees.
The U.S. and Polish air forces have this month been carrying
out joint exercises based around the Lask air force base in
central Poland.
Stephen Mull, U.S. ambassador to Poland, said discussions
were underway on possibly expanding the scope of those exercises
in the future.
He mentioned the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania,
Bulgaria and the Baltics, as the NATO countries that might be
involved if the exercises were expanded.
A U.S. military official said a report by Poland's ZET radio
station that the enlarged exercises were already being prepared
had "mischaracterized" the ambassador's remarks.
"To summarize, he stated that the Poles and the U.S. are
talking about the possibility of expanding aviation activities
at Lask to potentially include other NATO partners, and then he
mentioned those nations," said the official.
The Czech defence ministry issued a statement saying its
officials were in talks with foreign partners on a joint
military exercise involving the United States, Poland and the
Czech Republic.
