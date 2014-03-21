Albertsons exploring take over of Whole Foods - FT
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
WARSAW, March 21 The United States is preparing military exercises in Poland that could involve Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and the Baltics, the U.S. ambassador to Poland was quoted as saying on Friday.
In an emailed press release, private station Radio Zet said U.S. ambassador Stephen Mull had told it: "The U.S. is preparing large military exercises in the Lask base."
The Lask airbase is located in central Poland. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Catherine Evans)
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.