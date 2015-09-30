WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland wants to include two
state-controlled utilities and its largest gas distributor in
saving Europe's largest coal miner, Poland's Kompania Weglowa
(KW,from the brink of bankruptcy in an election year.
"This is the first step towards a safe inclusion of outside
investors into the group and creating the so-called Nowa
Kompania Weglowa," the treasury, which oversees state assets,
said in a statement.
According to the ministry, state-controlled energy producers
PGE and Energa, as well as state gas group
PGNiG were looking into investing in mine sector
restructuring, of which Kompania Weglowa is the main part.
KW, struggling to stay afloat amid falling coal prices,
supplies around half of the coal burnt in Polish power stations
and its collapse could prove a threat to Poland's electricity
system, the ministry said.
It employs around 40,000 people in 11 mines in the
politically significant Silesia region, making the group too big
to fail before the general election set for Oct.25.
Since the start of the year, the ruling coalition - set for
defeat in the October ballot - has struggled to come up with a
plan for the coal mining industry, struggling with high
employment and costs.
The scheme included having three fully state-owned groups,
including TF Silesia, control KW. The treasury withdrew from the
plan after the European Commission signalled it would launch a
probe due to illegal public aid..
Now, the miner - already stripped of four loss-making mines
set aside for deeper restructuring - is to be transferred to a
state investment fund TF Silesia. PGE, Energa and PGNiG are seen
as potential co-investors.
"In these conditions only strong groups... integrating all
elements of the value chain, will have a chance to grow," the
treasury said in a statement.
The ministry hopes that including PGE, Energa and PGNiG -
state-controlled, but not fully state-owned, would remove the
chance of a probe.
"We've been working a legal form minimising the threat of
unwarranted state aid," treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski
said. "This programme warrants that. It would not be injecting
capital, but maintaining liquidity."
The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to
transfer part of its stakes in PGNiG, PGE and state insurer PZU
into TF Silesia to use as collateral to raise cash for
Kompania Weglowa.
The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys ($395 million) of
capital from new investors, with 800 million needed by the end
of this year.
($1 = 3.7966 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Jakub Iglewski, editing by
William Hardy)