WARSAW Dec 18 Sweden's Vattenfall has
started gas trading in Poland to take advantage of a market
expected to grow quickly in coming years, the company said on
Wednesday.
The company's trading unit will be active on all standard
gas products on the POLPX gas exchange as well as in the
over-the-counter market, Vattenfall said. It will also deliver
gas at the German-Polish border.
"The start of our gas trading activities in Poland is a
further step to expand our origination business in Central
Eastern Europe," Frank van Doorn, the head of Gas Trading at
Vattenfall said in a statement.
"We expect a positive development of the Polish gas market
and want to offer a better choice for big and midsize
customers."
Earlier in December, the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe launched trade of gas futures contracts in partnership
with Austria's main gas hub to take advantage of growing
liquidity in the central European region.
Poland started the POLPX gas exchange at the end of 2012 to
comply with European Union requirements for it to liberalise its
14 billion cubic metre gas market dominated by state-controlled
monopoly PGNiG.
In order to boost trade on the market that saw just a
handful of transations at its start, Poland started requiring
gas companies to sell more via the exchange. The exchange also
plans to introduce financially-settled products.
Vattenfall has traded on the Polish power market since 2005
and is active in the gas wholesale markets of the Czech
Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, and the
UK.
