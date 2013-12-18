WARSAW Dec 18 Sweden's Vattenfall has started gas trading in Poland to take advantage of a market expected to grow quickly in coming years, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's trading unit will be active on all standard gas products on the POLPX gas exchange as well as in the over-the-counter market, Vattenfall said. It will also deliver gas at the German-Polish border.

"The start of our gas trading activities in Poland is a further step to expand our origination business in Central Eastern Europe," Frank van Doorn, the head of Gas Trading at Vattenfall said in a statement.

"We expect a positive development of the Polish gas market and want to offer a better choice for big and midsize customers."

Earlier in December, the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe launched trade of gas futures contracts in partnership with Austria's main gas hub to take advantage of growing liquidity in the central European region.

Poland started the POLPX gas exchange at the end of 2012 to comply with European Union requirements for it to liberalise its 14 billion cubic metre gas market dominated by state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.

In order to boost trade on the market that saw just a handful of transations at its start, Poland started requiring gas companies to sell more via the exchange. The exchange also plans to introduce financially-settled products.

Vattenfall has traded on the Polish power market since 2005 and is active in the gas wholesale markets of the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, and the UK. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and William Hardy)