BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
WARSAW, March 31 Visa Europe will cut the rate it charges for card transactions in Poland, also known as the interchange rate, to 0.5 percent from 1.2 to 1.3 percent, the payments company said on Monday.
The reduction will come into force from July 1, Visa added.
The cut in the rate was forced by a law that came into effect this year and will increase pressure on the financial results of banks that receive part of the proceeds, analysts said.
Polish banks have been struggling to increase profits because of record-low interest rates. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28