WARSAW, March 2 Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary urged the European Union in a joint statement on Thursday to treat all member states equally, ahead of an anniversary gathering of the bloc in Rome on March 25 which will consider Europe's future.

"We do not agree to divisions in the European Union and will never agree to any divisions, because this is the simplest path to weaken Europe," Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told a news conference after talks with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

"It is important to us that the EU reforms are based on equality of interests of all member countries." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)