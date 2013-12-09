WARSAW Dec 9 Polish steel constructor Vistal
launched what it hopes will be a 76-million zloty ($25 million)
initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, joining a queue of
possible new listings on the Warsaw bourse.
The Polish construction sector has suffered a wave of
bankruptcies and losses, partly the result of a price war for
EU-funded infrastructure projects. Vistal itself saw it net
profit margin dwindle to below 0.5 percent last year on revenue
of 230 million zlotys.
Investors are betting that the sector will rebound along
with the accelerating Polish economy.
The Vistal offer will land after the keenly-awaited market
debut on Wednesday of Poland's No.4 energy producer Energa,
following its 2.4-billion zloty IPO, Warsaw's largest in more
than two years.
($1 = 3.0570 Polish zlotys)
