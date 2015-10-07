WARSAW Oct 7 Around 140,000 Volkswagen group vehicles affected by the rigged emissions testing scandal were sold in Poland, consumer watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday, adding it will launch an investigation into the case.

More than two weeks after it admitted to cheating emissions tests, VW is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history.

"(UOKiK) will in the coming days open a preliminary investigation into potential consumer abuse resulting from manipulation of emission standards in some Volkswagen cars," the watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans)