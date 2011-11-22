WARSAW Nov 22 The wife of Nobel
prize-winning Polish Solidarity leader Lech Walesa describes the
loneliness and domestic grind she faced as her husband rose to
power in a frank biography that is causing a stir in the country
even before its official release.
Danuta Walesa, now 62, was Poland's first lady from 1990 to
1995 when Lech Walesa served as the country's first
democratically elected president. He won international acclaim
when his Solidarity trade union movement led the fight to topple
communism in Poland in 1989.
But behind the scenes, Danuta faced a daily struggle to
bring up their eight children, according to excerpts from her
first biography "Dreams and Secrets" obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday and due out on Wednesday.
"We had crowds of labour union members, advisers,
politicians, journalists and lunatics pouring into our apartment
from dawn until late at night," she writes. "Complete chaos
instead of a normal home."
Danuta says that during Solidarity's hey-day their apartment
was constantly under repair, that even when pregnant she was
left to care for their children, do the cleaning and cook for
everyone, including the constant stream of visitors.
"I was a mother, a teacher, a cook, a cleaning lady, a
nurse, I had no time to do anything else," she said.
In the book she said she found it harder and harder until
she finally broke.
"My initial powerlessness turned into a rebellion. This
opposition grew in me until I exploded. Psychologically, I
simply could not take this burden anymore," the 550-page book
reads.
Danuta Walesa was born to a deeply Catholic family in a
small village in eastern Poland and later moved to the coastal
city of Gdansk, the cradle of the Solidarity movement, where she
worked in a florist shop and met her future husband.
Nearly two decades after they first met, she travelled to
Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Lech Walesa's behalf in
1983. At the time, they feared Poland's communist authorities
would not let Walesa back into the country if he left to collect
the award himself.
She also describes how her husband made many key decisions,
including deciding to run for Poland's presidency in 1990, on
his own, without taking her needs into consideration.
"I wonder, if men's mind-sets come down to such a narrow
focus on their own matters, that they don't see another person
around? So when I say I was not being noticed as a woman, as a
partner, I mean this type of situation and others."
Danuta, who worked on the book over the past two years, also
said she and Lech now live largely separate lives.
Lech Walesa has admitted to neglecting his family during his
political career and said this week that he has not yet read the
book, but plans to buy his wife some flowers.
"My wife has told no lies, but you have to put everything
into context...separate private from public," the 68-year-old
former president told the Polish edition of Newsweek magazine.
"In politics, when I was tapped, when I had to make speedy
decisions on my own, I had no time for consultations, even with
my wife."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Paul Casciato)