WARSAW Dec 23 Lech Walesa, leader of the
Solidarity trade union that ended communism in Poland, said on
Wednesday democracy was at risk and called for a referendum to
force the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to hold an early
election.
Though Walesa has no say in government decisions, he does
have influence on public opinion in Poland and his remarks
coincide with a growing unease among Poles unhappy with PiS'
policies, with critics say are undermining democracy.
Poland's lower chamber of parliament passed a constitutional
court law amendment on Tuesday that the supreme court and
activists said would undermine the separation of powers and
paralyse the constitutional court.
"One should think about organising (ourselves), press for a
referendum, show in a referendum that two third are against such
rule and shorten (parliament's) term," Walesa told private Radio
Zet.
The ruling conservatives won the October general election
securing an outright majority in both chambers of parliament on
pledges to offer more social benefits for Poles who felt the
country's economic success was not equally distributed.
"This government acts against Poland, against our
achievements, freedom, democracy, not to mentioning the fact
that it ridicules us in the world," Walesa said.
"I'm ashamed to travel abroad."
The PiS party, using nationalist rhetoric, dismisses
criticism that it undermines Poland's young democracy, saying it
has a broad mandate to redesign the country to reflect its
Catholic values and independence from Brussels.
New President Andrzej Duda, a close PiS ally, has refused to
swear in Constitutional Tribunal judges chosen by the former
parliament, while he swore in new judges elected by its
PiS-controlled successor.
Poland, which overthrew communism in 1989 and joined the EU
in 2004, has long been considered one of the strongest
supporters of the European Union among the former Soviet bloc
states.
