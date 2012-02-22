WARSAW Feb 22 Poland has attracted 47
applications from investors seeking to develop wind power
projects off its Baltic coast, an official said on Wednesday,
which could help lower the country's heavy reliance on coal.
"The interest of the power sector is understandable on the
one hand, but also a bit surprising on the other," Anna
Wypych-Namiotko, deputy minister of transport, construction and
maritime economy, said at an industry seminar.
"I might issue the first permit in a month," she said.
She did not name any of the interested investors.
Poland, which produces around 90 percent of its energy from
coal, is obliged by the European Union to increase the share of
renewables in its energy mix to 15.5 percent by 2020.
It currently has no operational offshore windfarms.
In order to attract interest, Warsaw extended the permits
for off-shore windfarms to 30 years from five and spread out
fees over several years.
The government is also changing its renewables support plan,
focusing more on solar energy, biogas plants, offshore wind
generation and small hydropower units at the expense of biomass,
old hydropower plants and on-shore wind farms.
Industry experts say that the Baltic Sea, with its
relatively strong wind, as well as shallow and calm water,
offers much promise to offshore wind power. But limited access
to the Poland's grid is curbing its potential.
Setting up Poland's first wind farm will take at least six
years, said Bogdan Gutkowski, head of the Polish Offshore Wind
Sector Society.
Polish power company PGE plans to control 1,000
megawatts in offshore windfarms by 2020 and add a further 1,000
megawatts in the following five years, according to its strategy
published this month.
Sources told Reuters in December that PGE was eyeing
takeovers of wind farm projects in the North Sea.
(Editing by Jason Neely)