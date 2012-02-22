WARSAW Feb 22 Poland has attracted 47 applications from investors seeking to develop wind power projects off its Baltic coast, an official said on Wednesday, which could help lower the country's heavy reliance on coal.

"The interest of the power sector is understandable on the one hand, but also a bit surprising on the other," Anna Wypych-Namiotko, deputy minister of transport, construction and maritime economy, said at an industry seminar.

"I might issue the first permit in a month," she said.

She did not name any of the interested investors.

Poland, which produces around 90 percent of its energy from coal, is obliged by the European Union to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 15.5 percent by 2020.

It currently has no operational offshore windfarms.

In order to attract interest, Warsaw extended the permits for off-shore windfarms to 30 years from five and spread out fees over several years.

The government is also changing its renewables support plan, focusing more on solar energy, biogas plants, offshore wind generation and small hydropower units at the expense of biomass, old hydropower plants and on-shore wind farms.

Industry experts say that the Baltic Sea, with its relatively strong wind, as well as shallow and calm water, offers much promise to offshore wind power. But limited access to the Poland's grid is curbing its potential.

Setting up Poland's first wind farm will take at least six years, said Bogdan Gutkowski, head of the Polish Offshore Wind Sector Society.

Polish power company PGE plans to control 1,000 megawatts in offshore windfarms by 2020 and add a further 1,000 megawatts in the following five years, according to its strategy published this month.

Sources told Reuters in December that PGE was eyeing takeovers of wind farm projects in the North Sea.