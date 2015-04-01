WARSAW, April 1 Bookrunners value Polish online
media group Wirtualna Polska Holding at between 1.0-1.3 billion
zlotys ($265.3-344.87 million) before its initial public
offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, market sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the group, owner of Poland's largest web
portal Wp.pl, announced it wanted to hold the IPO in the second
quarter, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
The offer is to consist of new shares worth around 80-100
million zlotys, as well as a stake of up to 23.5 percent put up
for sale by the group's majority owner, venture capital firm
Innova Capital.
UniCredit's Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank in
London are the IPO's global coordinators and bookrunners, with
help from the brokerages of local lenders PKO BP and
mBank.
According to the market sources, UniCredit and Pekao IB
value Wirtualna at 1.04-1.19 billion zlotys, PKO brokerage at
1.07-1.33 billion, and mBank's brokerage at 1.03-1.21 billion.
None of the banks and brokerages had any comment.
Innova's Grupa O2 bought Wirtualna Polska from Poland's No.1
telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383
million zlotys.
Since then, Wirtualna Polska has acquired new web services
and expanded its e-commerce foothold, helping Wp.pl beat Onet.pl
- a unit of Germany's Axel Springer - to the
market-leader spot among Polish portals.
($1 = 3.7695 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)