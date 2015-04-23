(Adds final price)

WARSAW, April 23 Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding set the price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 32 zlotys ($9) per share, below the offer's maximum price of 37 zlotys, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters earlier in the day that the price would be set in the range of 31-32 zlotys per share.

The company was not immediately available for comment. The official number and price of the shares were to be published by Friday.

Wirtualna Polska expected to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the sale of up to 14.82 million shares, including up to 8.97 million new ones.

Innova Capital fund, which owns 67.1 percent of Wirtualna Polska Holding, said it would sell up to 23.5 percent of its stake in the process.

Wirtualna Polska, which partly controls Poland's largest web portal Wp.pl, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse around May 8.

($1 = 3.7205 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski, and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)