WARSAW, April 21 Polish leather goods retailer
Wittchen has revived plans to list its shares on the Warsaw
bourse and aims for an initial public offering (IPO) later this
year, two market sources told Reuters.
The retailer, controlled by the Wittchen family, had planned
to list in Warsaw in 2011, aiming to raise up to 60 million
zlotys ($16.15 million) for expansion and debt repayment. But it
pulled the plans, citing unfavourable market conditions.
"Wittchen has renewed its Warsaw listing plans. The offer
should land this year," a market source said on Tuesday. Another
source confirmed the news.
Wittchen did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The company offers a range of bags, shoes and accessories,
competing for customers with global brands such as LVMH's
Louis Vuitton.
It has a chain of 52 own-brand stores, and Ukraine, Russia
and Belarus are its main export markets.
($1 = 3.7150 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char)