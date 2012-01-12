BRIEF-The hartford names Robert Paiano executive vice president and chief risk officer
WARSAW Jan 12 Poland's anti-monopoly office (UOKiK) approved the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) 179.4 million zloty ($51 million) purchase of local power exchange POLPX, UOKiK said on Thursday.
The Warsaw bourse bought an 80 percent stake in POLPX in November from sellers including the Polish treasury and utilities PGE and Energa. ($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.