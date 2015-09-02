WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka said on Wednesday that the story of an alleged
finding of a Nazi train in Poland that could contain jewels was
in his opinion a hoax.
Asked if potentially the gold found in the train could add
to the bank's reserves, Belka said: "I think nobody (at the
central bank) even thought to devote a second to this issue.
This is some hoax."
Poland's Deputy Culture Minister said last week he was
almost certain Poland had located a Nazi train rumored to have
gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns
and jewels.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)