WARSAW Aug 28 Any valuables found on a Nazi
train buried in Poland since World War Two must be returned to
their rightful owners, the World Jewish Congress said on Friday.
"To the extent that any items now being discovered in Poland
may have been stolen from Jews before they were sent to death
... it is essential that every measure is taken to return the
property to its rightful owners or to their heirs," WJC head
Robert Singer said in a statement issued in New York.
"We very much hope that the Polish authorities will take the
appropriate action in that respect." Polish officials said on
Friday they were almost certain they had located the train.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Andrew Roche)