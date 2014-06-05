WARSAW, June 5 Polish 10-year bond yields fell
to 3.61 percent on Thursday, their lowest level in a year after
the European Central Bank (ECB) announced new liquidity measures
to boost lending to real economy, dealers said.
"10-year bond yields are at their lowest this year thanks to
the ECB rate cut and its assets purchases announcement," PKO BP
dealer Maciej Popiel said.
The ECB said on Thursday it will offer banks a targeted
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) to persuade them to lend,
was preparing to purchase asset-backed securities in future and
will discontinue sterilising previous bond purchases.
The decision came after the ECB had cut its main interest
rate to 0.15 percent and imposed negative interest rates on
banks' overnight deposit.
