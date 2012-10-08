WARSAW Oct 8 Polish power firm ZE PAK took a
step towards an initial public offering (IPO) planned for the
fourth quarter after the financial market watchdog approved its
prospectus,the regulator said on Monday.
Poland plans to sell its 50-percent stake in the country's
No.5 electricity producer as part of a $3 billion plan to
privatise several of the state's stakes this year.
Bookrunners value the whole company at between 1.5-3.7
billion zlotys ($500 million-$1.2 billion), market sources told
Reuters last month.
The company will join several state-controlled utilities on
the stock exchange, including top player PGE and
challengers Tauron and Enea.
ZE PAK closed 2011 with revenues of 2.69 billion zlotys and
a core profit (EBITDA) of 769 million zlotys.
Polish media and telecoms magnate Zygmunt Solorz-Zak ceded
day-to-day control of the utility in exchange for the right to
acquire a majority stake in the IPO.
($1 = 3.1179 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)