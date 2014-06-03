WARSAW, June 3 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka said on Tuesday the bank has the option of
intervening in the foreign currency market if it believes the
zloty is too volatile.
The Polish zloty gained more than one percent versus euro in
the last two weeks on speculation that the European Central Bank
may cut rates, increasing the credit cost disparity between
Poland and euro zone.
"We are here adhering to a policy of a free-float for the
zloty, supplemented with the possibility of an intervention when
we recognize that market dynamics are extensive," Belka told a
news conference when asked if he was worried about the strength
of the zloty.
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin
Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)