BRIEF-David Kanen reports a 5.09 pct stake in New York & Company as of April 24, 2017
WARSAW Feb 1 Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday he sees no need for intervention to support the zloty, as its recent weakness is related to global risk aversion and is not significant compared with other emerging markets' currencies.
"If the zloty follows the global mood, then interventions are ineffective. There is no need for a reaction," Tusk told a news conference.
"When we compare the zloty situation to other emerging markets it is obvious that zloty's weakening is thankfully much smaller that what is going on with other currencies, " he said, referring to the zloty being at its weakest against the euro for 5 months. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Louise Ireland)
April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space