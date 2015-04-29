WARSAW, April 29 Poland's central bank
management board member Andrzej Raczko said on Wednesday that
the bank's role was to analyse whether the zloty's fluctuations
are not too significant, but at the moment he was not concerned
about the changes observed.
Dealers have been speculating that the quick zloty
appreciation, which happened in last few weeks, may prompt the
central bank to conduct interventions aimed at diminishing the
pace of the currency's exchange rate changes.
"The zloty behaves as the market wishes. What the central
bank pays attention to is how rapid the zloty's fluctuations
are. We observe no rapid fluctuations, it is all great," Raczko
told reporters.
