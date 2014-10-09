BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
LONDON Oct 9 Polar Capital said on Thursday that assets under management had increased to $13.4 billion over the six months to the end of September, up one percent from the end of March.
The fund manager said considerable uncertainty over the direction of the Japanese equity market had resulted in "material outflows" from its Japan UCITS fund over the last two quarters, but that strong inflows into other products and a pick-up in market performance had helped assets grow. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: