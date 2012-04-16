By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, APRIL 16 - Fund firm Polar Capital saw its
total assets rise above $5 billion after another quarter of
client inflows, as a number of investment managers benefit from
a rebound in financial markets and investor sentiment this year.
The London-based firm, which has been winning clients to its
mutual funds while seeing outflows from its hedge funds, posted
net client inflows of more than $200 million over the three
months to end-March.
The figures mean that Polar has seen more than $1 billion of
net client inflows over the past year, despite investor
nervousness over the euro zone's debt crisis.
Its inflows come as a number of fund managers are profiting
from rising markets on the back of the European Central Bank's 1
trillion euro ($1.31 trillion) cash injection to try to avert
another credit crunch.
Last month Liontrust said its assets had risen 13
percent this year while Man Group reported lower
outflows.
Jupiter has also recently reported inflows, although
its CEO Edward Bonham Carter said its core investor retail
client base was nervous about buying into this year's rally in
stocks in large numbers.
In contrast, Henderson CEO Andrew Formica said in
February that, based on the first two months of 2012, UK retail
clients were not yet being tempted back in great numbers into
funds by the recovery in equity markets and net flows remained
negative.
Polar now manages $5.1 billion, up from $4.2 billion at the
end of last year.
"The improvement in markets during the last quarter has been
helpful although we expect market conditions to remain
volatile," the firm said in the statement.
It also said that it expected to see its hedge fund assets
start growing again this financial year.
Last month chief executive and co-founder Tim Woolley sold 1
million pounds' worth of his shares.