Nov 26 Polarcus :

* Polarcus Limited announces that the Company has on 25 November 2014 bought convertible bonds of nominal value USD 21 million in the USD 125 million 2.875 percent Polarcus Ltd Secured Convertible Bond Issue 2011/2016 (ISIN: NO0010607435) at a price of 72.25%

* Following this trade, the Company holds convertible bonds with an aggregate nominal value of USD 21 million and those convertible bonds will be canceled (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)