* Q4 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.88
* Sales $782 mln vs est $752.7 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $3.65-$3.80 vs est $3.77
* Sees 2012 margins to grow 100 basis points
* Shares recover from early fall, rise 3 pct
Jan 25 Polaris Industries Inc's
said it expects gross margins to grow in 2012, even as the
all-terrain vehicle maker continues to struggle with high
commodity costs and currency fluctuations.
Shares of the company, which fell as much as 6 percent in
early morning trade after the company gave cautious 2012
outlook, bounced back and were up 3 percent at $64.43 in late
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
On a conference call with analysts, the company said it
expects gross margins to grow by 100 basis points in 2012,
helped by price hikes and cost reduction efforts.
Margins fell 160 basis points in the fourth quarter due to
the lack of snowfall, and high commodity prices and currency
fluctuations continued to hurt the company's profit.
Polaris said it expects 2012 earnings of $3.65-$3.80 per
share, compared with analysts' expectations of $3.77 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast sales growth of 5 percent to 8 percent in 2012,
implying revenue of $2.79 billion to $2.87 billion. Analysts
were looking for $2.93 billion.
"We believe the significant commodity cost pressures we have
experienced in the second half of 2011 will continue to pressure
gross margins in the first half of 2012. But will moderate as we
move through 2012," Chief Financial Officer Michael Malone said.
Harley Davidson, with which Polaris competes in the
motorcycle market, also posted strong quarterly results on
Tuesday, but remained cautious on 2012 given guarded consumer
spending in the United States and Europe.
Polaris' off-road vehicles, which account for almost 60
percent of total sales, are used in sports such as fishing and
hunting as well as in farms, ranches and construction sites.
Sales at the segment rose 18 percent to $465.8 million.
Minneapolis-based company Polaris also competes with Honda
Motor Co, Yamaha Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp
and Arctic Cat Inc.
For the fourth quarter, Polaris earned 90 cents a share,
versus analysts' estimate of 88 cents a share.