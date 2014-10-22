Oct 22 Polaris Industries Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by double-digit percentage sales growth for all its motorized vehicles and especially strong demand in North America.

The Minneapolis-based maker of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and motorcycles also raised its forecast for full-year earnings, the third time it has done so this year.

Polaris posted a third-quarter net profit of $140.8 million, or $2.06 a share, from continuing operations, up from $116.9 million, or $1.64 a share, a year earlier.

On that basis, analysts on average expected a profit of $2.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 18 percent to $1.3 billion.

For the full year, Polaris said it expected a profit of $6.55 to $6.65 a share from continuing operations, up from a previous forecast of $6.48 to $6.58. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)