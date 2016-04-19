Nokia settles patent dispute with Apple
HELSINKI Nokia has settled its patent dispute with Apple and signed a business collaboration deal with the U.S. giant, the Finnish firm said on Tuesday, sending its shares sharply higher.
Polaris Industries Inc will recall about 133,000 recreational all-terrain vehicles in the United States as they pose a fire risk.
The recall involves RZR 900 and RZR 1000 vehicles of model years 2013 to 2016, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The recalled vehicles, sold between July 2012 and April 2016 for $16,000-$26,000, can catch fire while driving, putting drivers and passengers at risk.
Polaris has received more than 160 reports of fire involving the models, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old passenger, the CPSC said.
Polaris will suspend the sale of affected vehicles until they are repaired, the U.S. consumer product safety watchdog said. The CPSC urged owners of the recalled vehicles to stop using them immediately.
BEIJING Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo took on the Chinese world number one of ancient board game Go on Tuesday, the second time it has gone head-to-head with a master Go player in a public showdown.