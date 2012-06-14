June 14 Off-road vehicle maker Polaris
Industries Inc said it filed a patent infringement
lawsuit in the United States against Canadian rival Bombardier
Recreational Products (BRP) related to suspension systems of
crossover snowmobiles.
Polaris, known for its snowmobiles and heavyweight
motorcycles, said BRP continued to violate the patents after
receiving a written notice.
Montreal-based BRP was a part of Bombardier Inc
until 2003 when the Canadian giant sold the business to a group
of investors.
Minneapolis-based Polaris's shares were up 2 percent at
$69.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.