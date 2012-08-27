Three out of five global delivery centres of e4e, co-founded by serial tech entrepreneur KB Chandrasekhar, are based in India.

Japanese game testing company Pole to Win (a part of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings) has acquired the global interactive entertainment division of e4e Inc.

e4e is an ITeS and BPO firm covering two broad market opportunities namely interactive entertainment services and healthcare business services. The US-headquartered firm co-founded by serial tech entrepreneur KB Chandrasekhar and Sridhar Mitta (an entrepreneur himself who was also CTO and the head of Wipro's global R&D) in 2000 has five delivery centers globally, one each in the US and UK and three in India.

Its interactive entertainment services unit is focused on the games industry. Founded by members of the video game developer Microprose's executive team, it has built experience across thousands of titles and works with leading developers and publishers across console, PC, Mac, social gaming, casual gaming and mobile applications. Its global operations span North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The business unit employs about 450 employees in Hunt Valley, Maryland (US); Glasgow, Scotland (UK) and Bangalore, India.

The closing of the acquisition, which is subject to customary conditions, is expected to happen by the end of September.

After the proposed transaction, privately held e4e will solely focus on the healthcare market place. The firm had attracted investment from venture capital firm Canaan Partners in the first year of operations and counts amongst its board members Deepak karma, a Canaan Partners veteran.

"We are continuing our focus on enhancing our global capabilities and growing the service mix of our business through strategic investments like the acquisition of the Interactive Entertainment business of e4e," stated Naoto Konishi, president of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings.

Pole to win is largely engaged in testing and localising entertainment software. Its studio locations spans 13 locations including Japan, Singapore, America and Europe. It has tested over 6,000 console titles and 10,000 mobile titles.

