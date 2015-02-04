BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 930.4 million rupees versus profit 908.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 4 Polfa SA :
* Klaudiusz Sytek resigns from chairman of the supervisory board post as of Dec. 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago