LONDON Dec 22 Britain's banks are in talks about giving more money to a police unit they pay to tackle cheque and card fraud as police seek to keep up the fight against financial crime in the face of steep budget cuts.

The move could see the 25-strong Dedicated Cheque and Plastic Crime Unit (DCPCU), whose 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) a year running costs are met by Britain's retail banks, widen its remit to include other scams such as online banking or mortgage fraud.

"We've had an approach from the City of London police about beefing up the unit," said a spokeswoman for UK Payments, the bank-backed body representing the British payments system that funds the DCPCU.

"If there's a business case, we're prepared to consider it."

The DCPCU, staffed by officers from the Metropolitan police and their colleagues from the City of London force, which oversees the British capital's financial district, has prevented 370 million pounds in fraud losses since it was set up in 2002, according to UK Payments.

Increasing industry funding of dedicated anti-fraud units helps ensure the police remains equipped to tackle the growing problem of financial fraud as government cutbacks crimp law-enforcement budgets, said Commander Ian Dyson of the City of London Police.

"There are a number of different initiatives we're doing to improve our capability around fraud, and one of those is discussing with industry around how they can help us, whether it's funding or better data sharing," Dyson told Reuters in an interview.

"There is an acceptance that the public purse isn't big enough to fund everything that we would like to do. It's within that context that we've got the arrangements we have."

The City of London force is having "initial discussions" about a broader partnership with the banking sector, Dyson confirmed, and has also discussed anti-fraud measures with companies in the copyright and intellectual property industries.

The potential expansion in the DCPCU's role comes as a separate police squad dedicated to tackling insurance fraud prepares to launch next month, financed to the tune of 2.9 million pounds a year by Britain's insurers.

The 35-strong force starts work on Jan. 3 and will focus on tackling insurance scams including fraudulent motor claims, and so-called ghost broking, where fraudsters pose as bona fide insurers through dummy websites.

Fraud, much of it perpetrated by organised crime, costs the insurance industry 2 billion pounds a year, adding 44 pounds to the average consumer's premium payments, according to the Association of British Insurers. ($1=0.6376 British pounds) (Editing by Mike Nesbit)