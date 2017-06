A worker takes a nap beside a stack of iron pipes at the construction site of a commercial complex in Chennai on June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The number of news media references about "policy paralysis" in India has surged, hitting 590 mentions in June as of Wednesday, the highest this year, according to a news search conducted via Factiva.

The references have surged just as the rupee tumbled to a record low of 57.32 against the dollar on June 22.

References to "policy paralysis" are above the 535 references tallied by Factiva in May, when the local currency first began to hit a string of records, and above the 489 references in December, when the rupee also skidded.

For a graphic click link.reuters.com/gut98s