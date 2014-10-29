OCt 29 Polimex-Mostostal SA :

* Said on Tuesday Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP) increased its stake in company to 28.612 pct (or 1,239,224,697 shares) following issue of company's series R shares

* Said prior to the private subscription and acquisition of company's shares, PKO BP owned 31,418,355 shares of company (or 2.141 pct stake)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: