* State agency ARP to inject PLN150 mln of capital by end-Jan

* Polimex to cut operating costs, spin off non-core assets (Adds details)

WARSAW Dec 22 Polish builder Polimex has finalised a debt restructuring deal with creditors and bondholders, it said in a statement on Saturday, under which state industrial agency ARP will acquire up to a third of the company.

Polimex said ARP will inject 150 million zlotys of fresh capital by the end of January.

Polimex, a leading construction group that is also involved in major state energy contracts, ran into trouble earlier this year after a road-building bonanza left many builders saddled with loss-making contracts and huge debts.

Under the agreement the company's bonds worth around 250 million zlotys will be converted into new equity, while payments on the remaining 144 million zlotys in bonds will be deferred until Dec. 31, 2016.

Polimex will also sell non-core assets worth at least 600 million zlotys and cut operating costs by at least 300 million zlotys by the end of 2015.

Banks Pekao, PKO BP, Millennium, BOS and Kredyt Bank with a total credit exposure of 670 million zlotys to Polimex agreed to have the repayment of some of their loans deferred until the end of 2016.

"The successful completion of financial restructuring confirms that the engagement of the state was justified," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said in a statement.

Polimex is part of a consortium building two 900-megawatt coal-fuelled units in Opole and a 1,075 megawatt coal-fired unit in Kozienice. Budzanowski said these projects would go ahead without any obstacles.

Polimex said in a separate statement late on Friday that it had called a general shareholders' meeting for Feb. 15.

Draft resolutions for the meeting propose including two representatives from each of ARP and bank PKO BP on its supervisory board, which would be extended to seven members.

Polimex shares closed on Friday at 0.63 zlotys, valuing the company at 328 million zlotys. Its main shareholder before the deal was INF OFE pension fund with an 18-percent stake. ($1 = 3.0973 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, edited by Richard Meares)