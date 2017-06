WARSAW May 28 A consortium of Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal and Japanese group Hitachi Power won a deal to build a coal-fired unit for Enea at its Kozienice power plant, the utility said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last month that Polimex and Hitachi offered to build the unit for around 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion).

Polimex shares gained 5 percent on the news. ($1 = 3.4930 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)