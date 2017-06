WARSAW May 29 A consortium of Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal and Japanese group Hitachi Power will build a coal-fired unit for Enea at its Kozienice power plant for 6.3 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion), Polimex said on Tuesday.

Enea said on Monday it picked the Polish-Japanese consortium, but did not give the value for the deal. ($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)