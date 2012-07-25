* Company struck debt deal with banks, bond-holders
* Granted four extra months for pending payments
* Conversion into shares may be part of debt restructuring
* Potential buyers running due diligence at Polimex units
* Group seeks savings of $53 mln in 2012-2013
(Adds company comments, updates shares)
By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, July 25 Creditors of beleaguered Polish
builder Polimex agreed on Wednesday to waive interest
on the group's 2.5 billion zlotys ($718 million) debt pile for
four months to give it time to restructure debt and improve
liquidity.
Polimex is the largest of dozens of construction companies
facing financial trouble after a bidding war for contracts to
build roads for the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland
co-hosted with Ukraine.
The deals they signed gave them razor-thin margins, which
were eaten up by the rising cost of materials, leaving the firms
carrying a loss on the projects.
Polimex was facing almost 300 million zlotys in pending
payments this months alone. Its local rival PBG, in a
similar predicament after the soccer tournament, was granted
bankruptcy protection in court in June.
The group signed the moratorium on interest payments with
around 40 different entities, including a group of 14 banks led
by Poland's top two lenders PKO BP and Pekao
.
The deal however, still hinges on another 4 banks which are
expected to make their final decision within days.
"We now have four months to build our action scheme to allow
us to reach agreements with creditors and allow further
cooperation for years to come," Polimex Chief Executive Konrad
Jaskola told a news conference.
"Our debt restructuring process has begun," he said. "Debt
conversion into shares is among the options viewed."
The announcement pleased the market. Shares in Polimex led
Warsaw bourse gainers with a jump of almost 20 percent.
The battered stock had dropped to its lowest level in 8
years earlier this year but Wednesday's gains took the firm's
market value to almost 390 million zlotys.
GOOD NEWS
"This (the debt deal) is very good news," IDM SA analyst
Andrzej Bernatowicz said. "The market was very sceptical and the
consensus was Polimex would not secure agreement."
The builder, which runs a portfolio of over 13 billion
zlotys, now plans savings of 184 million by the end of 2013 on
top of the 44 million in savings that it secured last year.
To improve liquidity, it also wants to spin off assets,
including parts of its real estate portfolio and its subsidiary
units Sefako, Energomontaz Polnoc and Torpol.
Polimex boss Jaskola already signalled he hoped to offload
Energomontaz and Sefako for at least 200 million zlotys,
offering the units to potential bidders including state
restructuring agency ARP.
"Bidders, not only ARP, are already running due diligence in
Energomontaz and Sefako," the CEO said on Wednesday.
"We also want to sell 49 percent in Torpol, which runs a
portfolio of 2.8 billion zlotys," deputy CEO Grzegorz Szkopek
added. "We chose an adviser and have interest from financial
investors and also strategic ones."
Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak raised the possibility
of providing state aid for the sector via ARP, but the idea was
countered by both Finance Minister and Prime Minister.
State aid would likely fall foul of European Union
regulators who monitor violations of competition rules.
($1 = 3.4818 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)