PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW, July 25 Polish troubled builder Polimex secured a debt restructuring deal with its creditors, postponing pending payments and mulling conversion of debt into shares, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
TVN CNBC channel quoted CEO Konrad Jaskola as saying banks and other creditors agreed to give Polimex four extra months.
"Our debt restructuring process has begun," Jaskola told the channel. "Debt conversion into shares is among the options viewed." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.