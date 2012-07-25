WARSAW, July 25 Polish troubled builder Polimex secured a debt restructuring deal with its creditors, postponing pending payments and mulling conversion of debt into shares, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

TVN CNBC channel quoted CEO Konrad Jaskola as saying banks and other creditors agreed to give Polimex four extra months.

"Our debt restructuring process has begun," Jaskola told the channel. "Debt conversion into shares is among the options viewed." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)