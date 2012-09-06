WARSAW, Sept 6 The 45-million zloty ($13.6 million) loan for Polimex from state development agency ARP is only the first tranche of a larger amount it will lend the troubled Polish builder, Chief Executive Robert Oppenheim told Reuters on Thursday.

ARP agreed on Thursday to extend the first loan tranche to Polimex, which has suffered from debt problems related to loss-making road contracts.

Oppenheim told Reuters last month it was seeking a total of 160 million zlotys in loans from ARP. ($1 = 3.3194 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)