WARSAW, July 12 Polish construction company Polimex signed a 379-million zloty ($111.4 million) construction deal with the country's top oil refiner PKN Orlen , the troubled builder said on Thursday.

Polimex will set up an instalation for denitrating and removing dust from flue gas produced by PKN's combined heat and power unit. ($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)