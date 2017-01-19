Sailing-French underdogs show flair after late America's Cup bid
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* Poland's state-run utilities - PGE, PGNiG , Enea and Energa - have signed an agreement to buy new shares issued by troubled construction firm Polimex-Mostostal, they said in separate statements on Wednesday evening.
* Polimex will issue 150 million new shares at 2 zlotys per shares for all the utilities, so that each of the utilities will buy 37.5 million shares for 75 million zlotys, the statements said.
* The utilities also said the antimonopoly office has approved their taking control over Polimex.
* Polimex-Mostostal was one of the biggest construction firms in Poland before a wider industry collapse in 2012.
* Polimex shareholders are bank Pekao with 17.4 percent, an investment fund owned by state-run bank PKO BP with 14.9 percent, and an investment fund owned by state-run insurer PZU with 14.5 percent.
* Currently, the number of Polimex outstanding shares amounts to 86.6 million.
* Shares in Polimex ended at 4.98 zlotys on Wednesday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NAIROBI, May 29 Kenya's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, the bank's monetary policy committee said, a bid to reduce the threat of demand-driven inflation.