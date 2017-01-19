WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Poland's state-run utilities - PGE, PGNiG , Enea and Energa - have signed an agreement to buy new shares issued by troubled construction firm Polimex-Mostostal, they said in separate statements on Wednesday evening.

* Polimex will issue 150 million new shares at 2 zlotys per shares for all the utilities, so that each of the utilities will buy 37.5 million shares for 75 million zlotys, the statements said.

* The utilities also said the antimonopoly office has approved their taking control over Polimex.

* Polimex-Mostostal was one of the biggest construction firms in Poland before a wider industry collapse in 2012.

* Polimex shareholders are bank Pekao with 17.4 percent, an investment fund owned by state-run bank PKO BP with 14.9 percent, and an investment fund owned by state-run insurer PZU with 14.5 percent.

* Currently, the number of Polimex outstanding shares amounts to 86.6 million.

* Shares in Polimex ended at 4.98 zlotys on Wednesday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)