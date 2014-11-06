Nov 6 Polis Immobilien AG :

* Says 9-month rental income up 8 percent to 13.80 million euros

* Says 9-month funds from operations up by 86 percent to 5.25 million euros

* Says guidance for 2014 confirmed

* Says 9-month earnings after taxes improved by 7 percent to 5.93 million euros

* Says FY earnings before taxes (EBT) will be down by about 2 million euros on previous year due to much lower valuation result from financial derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)