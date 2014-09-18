(Adds background)
By Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, Sept 18 Polish Finance Minister Mateusz
Szczurek will most likely keep his job in the new cabinet that
will be unveiled on Friday by Prime Minister designate Ewa
Kopacz, two sources close to the government said.
Polish media had reported that Szczurek, a former economist
with ING bank who has been finance minister for nine months,
would be fired as part of an effort to bring in new faces and
fresh policies before a 2015 parliamentary election.
Asked about Szczurek's job on Thursday, a senior source in
the ruling Civic Platform party, who is close to Kopacz, told
Reuters: "Financial markets can rest easy. There most probably
will not be a change in that position."
Many market players in Poland believe Szczurek is a
relatively safe pair of hands, and were wary that bringing in
someone new could cause needless disruption, especially with so
little time left to the next vote.
A second source, who is close to the government, said:
"Everything points to Szczurek staying in his post."
Kopacz is taking over as prime minister from Donald Tusk,
who is heading to Brussels to become the new chief of the
European Council.
Kopacz said on Thursday that she had finalised the line-up
of her government, and that there would be changes in some
positions, without going into detail.
She is to present her new cabinet to President Bronislaw
Komorowski on Thursday evening, and will announce the line-up at
a press briefing at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday.
Kopacz will be formally appointed as prime minister by the
president on Sept. 22. Under the constitution, she then has two
weeks to submit her government to a vote of confidence in
parliament. The ruling coalition has a small but usually
reliable parliamentary majority.
The finance ministry is likely to come under pressure to
increase public spending as the 2015 parliamentary election
draws nearer, especially if Civic Platform is trailing behind
the conservative opposition.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, Szczurek
said there were no plans for more increases in social spending.
