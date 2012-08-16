Muslims wait to start their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

When former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna invited Shia leader Ashraf Hussain to break his Ramadan fast with him in the 1970s, little did he know that he was beginning a custom which would spread throughout the country.

For about three decades, political Iftar parties have crept into observances during the holy month, which people in India call Ramzan. The parties are musts for all kinds of politicians, including the prime minister and the president of India, said Mehmood Abdi, whose father M.N. Abdi set up the meeting between Bahuguna and Hussain.

Unlike the dinners now, Bahuguna's party was unexpected, and the result of political exigency.

In 1974, soon after Bahuguna had been sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a big sectarian clash occurred in Lucknow between Shia and Sunni Muslims -- a common event after elections in a city with many Muslims, Abdi said. They always depended on a strong, non-Muslim leader to mediate and iron out the truce, he told me. The Shia leader, Hussain, wouldn't agree, so Bahuguna asked Abdi's father to get involved.

"Hussain was a highly temperamental person and refused to meet the chief minister on the pretext that he was observing Ramzan fasting," Abdi said. "Bahuguna being a master strategist offered to him to break his fast with him. Hussain found it hard to deny the offer."

A Mr. Abbas, the city magistrate of Lucknow, got food from the royal kitchen which held free Iftars for the needy. The menu included fruit, sherbet, sheermal, kebab and Lucknow biryani. Later, Bahuguna held well structured Iftars at his Kalidas Marg chief minister's residence.

The parties ultimately didn't work out for Bahuguna; Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him to resign in 1975. Still, the tactic caught the attention of Gandhi, who used it to assuage Muslims who were angry following police attacks on Muslims at Turkman Gate in Old Delhi, Abdi said. Congress Party politicians then made it an annual affair, a tradition that their counterparts in other parties adopted.

"Before Bahuguna's Iftar, I had hardly heard about such a thing," said senior advocate Syed Akhlaq Rizvi, who attended the 1974 Iftar dinner. "The prime minister did host such parties, but it was more like the customary tea-parties before the Parliament commences a session."

The parties have become so popular and well- attended that there is a rush to book suitable dates. When hosts in the same town book parties at the same time, power and clout often determine the outcome.

"Though stale enough, no one wants to miss any of them," Abdi said. People dress in crisp white kurta pajamas and skull caps for the sometimes glitzy events, and the menu now is some kind of Mughlai cuisine with desserts such as ice cream, firni and shahi tukras, he said.

How do the parties square with the idea that Ramadan is a month for purification? They don't, say some.

"Ramazan is not a party concept. It is an occasion for doing charitable and dignifying acts," said 30-year-old Abdullah Siddiqui, assistant manager of operations at Lester, an information services company based in Mumbai. "The parties are nothing but an event for political networking."

There is another aspect that doesn't square with the dinners, said Rizvi, co-founder of the National Students Union of India.

"One of the ideas behind fasting from dawn to dusk is that you must learn to control your eating habits in one month," he said. "But sometimes such parties look like an eating fest."

(Vijay Vedala is an editor for the top news pages on the Reuters News wire. Before joining Thomson Reuters earlier this year, he was a journalist with the Press Trust of India news agency for more than three years. He is a sports enthusiast and a movie buff. The views and opinions expressed here are his own and not those of Reuters)